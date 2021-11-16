SIA examines security technology provider opportunities from US infrastructure spending bill

A significant portion of the $550 billion earmarked for infrastructure spending by the U.S. government could go to investments in biometrics and related technologies, according to an analysis by the Security Industry Association (SIA) on what the new legislation means for security and safety companies.

The SIA commends the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as an important step towards modernizing American infrastructure. Systems being modernized include airports, where biometrics are being widely deployed to solve a capacity crunch, and smart cities. The new funding includes $25 billion for airports and $500 million for smart cities, with project focus areas for the latter including “intelligent, sensor-based infrastructure.”

Cybersecurity investments, including those directed from the state and local level, could go to online biometric authentication and other digital ID technologies.

Jake Parker, SIA’s senior director of government relations, writes in an address to the group’s members that domestic technology providers could particularly benefit. The SIA is providing guidance on grant programs to its membership, as well as resources to help members understand the related policies and ‘Buy American’ rules.

Article Topics

biometrics | cybersecurity | digital identity | investment | legislation | Security Industry Association | SIA | U.S. Government