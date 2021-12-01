The Future of Data Protection: Effective Enforcement in the Digital World

June 16-17, 2022

Brussels, Belgium

The European Data Protection Supervisor will host a conference in Brussels June 16-17, 2022, bringing together global stakeholders from the digital regulatory sphere to reflect on and discuss current approaches to enforcement models.

The conference will create a platform for discussion of the world’s best practices when it comes to enforcement action and cooperation, while also exploring alternative models of enforcement for the digital future.

Watch this video by Wojciech Wiewiórowski, European Data Protection Supervisor () and contact conference2022@edps.europa.eu with any inquiries about the conference.

Article Topics

biometric data | biometrics | conferences | data protection | digital identity | EU | Europe | privacy | regulation