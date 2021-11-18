FB pixel

Trustworthy Digital Identity Interest Group – Fifth meeting
Online
November 23, 2021, 14:00-15:00 GMT

This group aims to unite the Turing community, and digital systems researchers and experts, for the purpose of understanding and developing more trustworthy approaches to digital identity.

Its fifth meeting is being held on Tuesday November 23 virtually from 2-3pm GMT.

The agenda includes a community news update along with guest speaker Nick Mothershaw, Chief Identity Strategist at Open Identity Exchange, speaking about the OIX Trust Framework for Digital ID.

Please complete the sign-up request form to become members of the interest group.

