Veriff supplies selfie biometric onboarding, fraud protection for global employee platform

Veriff’s selfie biometrics and fraud prevention technologies will be offered as an additional layer of safety and security for customers of payroll and compliance platform Deel through a new partnership.

Deel serves international businesses to ensure they can hire, onboard and pay employees and contractors around the world in compliance with relevant regulations. The company has more than 4,500 customer organizations in over 150 countries.

Veriff’s identity verification helps the platform meet know your customer (KYC) requirements and its users avoid fraud, according to the announcement, with automatic detection of manipulated or false documents, in addition to face biometrics matching and behavioral analysis.

“Partnering with Veriff allows us to provide customers with one of the best compliance and security processes, making it even easier to start scaling their business and teams remotely across borders,” comments Dan Westgarth, COO of Deel. “Identity verification is critical, especially when providing a reliable and secure experience for our customers online. Veriff’s ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality IDV makes the partnership one we’re excited for, especially as we continue to offer more robust and complex offerings.”

“Delivering a seamless online IDV process for employees and organizations is a key pillar of our business offerings. With our automated identity verification service, Veriff is enabling Deel to mitigate the risk of the identity fraud issues that often occur with fast-growing global companies,” says Janer Gorohhov, co-founder and CPO of Veriff. “We’re thrilled to partner with Deel as they continue to help more employees, contractors and organizations grow around the globe.”

Veriff and Deel are both companies supported by Y Combinator.

Veriff recently partnered with SimpliFi to provide its biometric identity verification to the latter’s card issuance customers in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan.

