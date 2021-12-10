Banks deploy selfie biometrics from Aware, FacePhi for remote onboarding

Turkish bank Garanti BBVA has selected Aware’s Knomi to provide biometric remote customer onboarding to help it reach new customer markets.

Garanti BBVA will use Aware’s face biometrics and ID document verification to reduce the need for customers to visit a branch to open a new account, while also cutting down on costs and taking a leadership position in its home market on low-friction banking services. The bank is one of Turkey’s largest, with 15 million customers.

Aware was selected based on its leadership position in biometrics and digital onboarding, according to the announcement, and worked with long-time local partner DVA Bilgi Teknolojileri A.S. to ensure a successful implementation for Garanti BBVA.

“Knomi is an ideal solution to incorporate into our mobile application, providing our customers with a simple and secure method to open new accounts and verify their identities from the convenience of their own homes,” states Burçin Bıkmaz, director of Retail Digital Solutions at Garanti BBVA. “We had a tight timeframe and a number of local regulations to overcome with this partnership, and we are happy to have successfully addressed them with help from Aware and DVA.”

Aware customized the bank’s onboarding workflows to comply with Turkish regulations, and provides the Knomi mobile biometric authentication framework for selfie biometric checks against any of more than 6,000 government-issued ID documents.

“Aware’s Knomi is the perfect solution for Garanti BBVA’s needs,” says Rob Mungovan, chief commercial officer at Aware. “With Knomi’s mobile biometric capabilities, Garanti BBVA can expand into new customer markets and facilitate a secure, convenient onboarding experience for new clients. We are thrilled that Garanti BBVA has chosen Aware and look forward to a long-lasting relationship between our companies.”

The company has also been pitching Knomi for biometric physical access control.

FacePhi reveals Chilean market entry

FacePhi says its selfie biometrics are being adopted by Chile-based Cencosud Scotiabank under an agreement signed in July.

Cencosud Scotiabank is one of the largest retail and payments conglomerates, according to the announcement. Bank customers can apply for credit cards using FacePhi’s optical character reading (OCR) and facial authentication technologies.

“Since FacePhi began, we have focused on offering our technology to the banking and financial sector, two highly regulated areas that require high security standards and where the adoption of measures that facilitate and simplify accessibility for the client is essential,” explains FacePhi CRO Jorge Sanz. “This experience allows us to adapt our identity verification solutions to industries that, without a doubt, are going to progressively incorporate this type of technology in their relationship with the consumer, as is now the case in the case of financial retail.”

“It has been a very exciting and high-tech project so far, in which we have never lost focus on continually improving our customers’ experience, as well as keeping all their information secure and private. FacePhi has become a strategic ally for us, both for its advanced technology and for its team, with a high level of commitment and responsibility,” highlights Ariel Espinoza, manager of Digital Factory Cencosud Scotiabank.

