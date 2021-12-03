ID.me, Prove add new board members, Identiv a CFO

ID.me has announced the appointment of Erin Teague from YouTube as the newest member of its board of directors.

Prove, meanwhile, is bringing in financial industry veteran John F. Woods, and Identiv has a new CFO, as all three companies look to put their stamp on the global digital identity market.

Erin Teague brings customer-friendly tech experience to ID.me

According to a press release from ID.me, the new appointee will work to strengthen its ‘No Identity Left Behind’ objective, leveraging her experience and contributions in building some of the best consumer-friendly technology systems in the past 15 years, according to the announcement. The company says the appointment coincides with an uptick in its digital ID market growth.

Now Google’s director of product management at YouTube, the Harvard Business School master’s degree-holder previously worked as director of product management for Yahoo Fantasy Sports and a product manager at Twitter, the release notes.

Praising Teague’s appointment to the ID.me board, company CEO and Co-founder Blake Hall said: “I’m honored to have Erin join ID.me’s board. She is in high demand, and it is a testament to ID.me’s mission that she chose to join our board. Erin’s in-depth expertise building accessible consumer web and mobile products will help power our consumer-first platform for identity verification. As our company continues to grow, empowering more people to control their own data through trusted and portable digital credentials, Erin’s insight will be invaluable.”

“I am a strong believer that technology is a driving force to solve many issues our society faces,” Teague comments. “Similar to the work my team and I have accomplished in the virtual reality space, the ID.me team is rethinking how we currently leverage technology to improve our daily lives and safeguard our identities. ID.me is helping tens of millions of people control their own data to access vital services while securing organizations in both the public and private sector.”

Prove adds strategic expertise to board

Prove says John F. Woods, who currently serves as vice chairman and chief financial officer of Citizens Financial Group Inc., brings more than 30 years of strategic, financial and risk management expertise to the company’s board.

His appointment comes at a time when Prove continues to expand its foothold in the digital ID market, the announcement states.

Rodger Desai, co-founder and CEO of Prove, said the company is thrilled to welcome Woods during a period of explosive growth. “John is a recognized leader in the finance and banking industry who has helped shape corporate strategy at top financial institutions, and his unique expertise in managing financial risks and insights regarding how banks are addressing digital transformation makes him an invaluable advisor at such an important time for our business.”

“Prove’s technology is paving the way in the growing identity verification and authentication arena, and it is changing the way we navigate digital engagement and fraud prevention,” Woods states. “I’ve seen firsthand the growing complexity of balancing the migration to digital channels while mitigating fraud in the banking industry – consumers are expecting a seamless, simple experience while identity theft continues to grow.”

Identiv appoints SpaceX, semiconductor veteran as CFO

Justin Scarpulla has been appointed chief financial officer of Identiv, as the company accelerates its IoT security and digital identity growth strategy.

Scarpulla brings experience as a business leadership engagement manager for SpaceX, and senior financial positions at Incipio, Vizio, and NYSE-listed semiconductor company MaxLinear to Identiv. He has experience with Big Four accounting firms, and scaling business through acquisitions, long-term strategy and operational growth plans.

“He’s built world-class teams and implemented critical financial systems in dynamic public and private company environments,” Identiv CEO Steven Humphreys lauds Scarpulla. “His excellent reputation throughout the financial community enables him to recruit and develop world-class talent. We’re thrilled to add such a dynamic, trusted leader to our executive team.”

