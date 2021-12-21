Idex Biometrics to supply fingerprint sensors for logical, physical access control

Norway’s Idex Biometrics has been selected by South Korean semiconductor giant Dongwoon Anatech to supply its TrustedBio sensors for a range of card-based control products using fingerprint authentication.

Dongwoon Anatech is a global leader in analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and has the largest market share worldwide for autofocus driver ICs, according to the announcement. The Seoul-based firm already produces fingerprint modules used in door locks, ID cards, access control and cold wallets.

The deal with Idex Biometrics will see Dongwoon Anatech expand its secure access control and digital identity solutions with the hope that the collaboration on sensors will accelerate the South Korean firm’s time to market.

“We are pursuing innovative applications for card-based biometric authentication, which we believe is a very promising market,” comments Dongwoon Anatech Chief Executive Officer Kim Dong Cheol.

“Due to the unique and personal nature of fingerprints, they are an ideal biometric for providing robust authentication, while delivering a seamless experience for consumers and enterprises.”

Kim’s counterpart at Idex Biometrics, Vince Graziani, said, “Fingerprint biometrics will soon be considered a standard approach to authentication, whether used in payment cards, digital wallets, or in the digital identification applications pursued by our partner Dongwoon Anatech.”

The global Smart Payments Association certainly seems to think that biometrics are where the card payments sector is heading, with fingerprint sensors on cards to go mainstream in 2022.

Idex has been developing off-the-peg smart card solutions with partners including Infineon Technologies to accelerated customers’ time to market for biometrically authenticated cards.

Article Topics

access control | access management | authentication | biometric cards | biometric identification | Dongwoon Anatech Co. | fingerprint sensors | Idex Biometrics