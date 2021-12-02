Neurotechnology extends face biometrics to include web service component

Neurotechnology has released Face Verification 12, a new version of its facial authentication solution which can also work on web applications for personal devices to serve different biometric authentication purposes such as digital onboarding, payment, digital banking, and telecommunications.

An announcement from the company mentions that the solution, which also enables the integration of facial recognition and liveness detection for PCs and mobile applications, includes the same biometric algorithms as those in the previous version when it comes to enrolment, liveness checks, and authentication and ISO/IEC 19794-5 image quality checks.

The updated version comes with a new encrypted biometric template format with a compact dimension which makes it easier to store biometric data on small microcontrollers, or even include it in a QR code with other data, improving the overall versatility of the product for use in a wider range of environments, the company adds. It also allows users to export the face biometric data that is generated and use it to perform enrollment and verification on smart cards that integrate the MegaMatcher solution it launched recently.

The web service component, the company adds, can be deployed on the server of a system integrator or of an end customer, and the operations can be performed through a WebRTC and REST API while processing live streaming from a camera in real time.

“We see an increasing demand for face recognition technology for consumer applications,” says Antonello Mincone, business development manager for Neurotechnology. “However the requirements vary widely, depending on the location where data is stored, where the biometric checks are performed and the different privacy and security regulations involved. Face Verification 12 responds to this demand with a new web service component and smart card compatibility that expand the architectural capabilities for face authentication. It allows system integrators to easily implement and deploy different enrollment and authentication workflows for mobile, web and hybrid applications.”

Neurotechnology says Face Verification 12 has a convenient licensing model as the same biometric data, once enrolled, can later be verified in a variety of authentication scenarios and without any additional costs.

