6th Border Management and Identity Conference (6th BMIC)

Bangkok, Thailand
7-9 December 2022

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and APSCA will host the 6th Conference on Technical Cooperation & Capacity Building for Border Management and Identity (6th BMIC), together with an exhibition of the latest border and identity management solutions, on 7-9 December 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Since the first Border Management and Identity Conference in 2010, this international event has become the largest gathering of national government authorities specializing in immigration, home affairs, border control, civil registration, customs, population management, justice, health, public security and other agencies with responsibilities in the area of migration, border and identity management.

