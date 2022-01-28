BIOSIG 2022 – 21st International Conference of the Biometrics Special Interest Group

Darmstadt, Germany

September 14-16, 2022

The BIOSIG 2022 conference addresses the main topics within biometric recognition (multimodality to improve performance, indexing methods for fast identification, sample quality, mobile biometrics, data protection, and presentation attack detection) and will present innovations and best practices that can be transferred into future applications.

The conference is jointly organized by the Competence Center for Applied Security Technology (CAST), the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), the European Association for Biometrics (EAB), the TeleTrusT-Association, the Norwegian Biometrics Laboratory (NBL), the National Research Center for Applied Cybersecurity (ATHENE), the Hochschule Ansbach, the Fraunhofer Institute for Computer Graphics Research IGD, IET Biometrics Journal and the special interest group BIOSIG of the Gesellschaft für Informatik e.V. (GI).

Accepted papers will be submitted for inclusion into IEEE Xplore subject to meeting IEEE Xplore’s scope and quality requirements (approval pending).

The BIOSIG Group is dedicated to the foundations of biometrics. Its objective is to to link practical experience with academic innovations. Thus, the Special Interest Group BIOSIG together with its co-organizers is providing with its annual conference a suitable platform to work on these issues. The BIOSIG2022 Conference takes place within the Biometric Darmstadt Week that comprises several events.

*Important Dates*

15.06.2022 Deadline for submissions

25.07.2022 Notification of authors via e-mail

19.08.2022 Deadline for final papers (ready for press)

12.09.2022 Satellite Workshop TTT Working Group

12.-14.09.2022 EAB-Research Project Conference

14.09.2022 EAB European Research and Industry Award

15./16.09.2022 Main Conference: Talks and Presentations

*Organizing Committee*

General Chair: Marta Gomez-Barrero

Program Chairs: Naser Damer, Antitza Dantcheva, Kiran Raja, Christian Rathgeb, Andreas Uhl

Publication Chair: Arslan Brömme

Publicity Chair: Victor Philipp Busch, Ana Filipa Sequeira

Local Chairs: Alexander Nouak, Claudia Prediger

Article Topics

best practices | biometrics | biometrics research | BIOSIG | conferences | digital identity | EAB