Health-scanning camera with facial recognition launched by Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has unveiled HealthCam, a facial recognition health monitoring system that can track an individual’s heart beat rate, blood oxygen level, temperature, as well as other health indicators.

The system can equally monitor other cases such as choking, sudden falls or collapse, poor breathing, elder abuse, among others, according to the announcement.

According to a company announcement, the solution that works thanks to a combination of facial recognition and thermal detection technologies can be placed on walls around a home, office building, assisted living facility, apartment building, fitness center, hospital or medical office waiting room, or any other location that will benefit from continuous monitoring of occupants.

A working prototype of the facial recognition and health scanning system, the announcement mentions, makes it possible for a person to use the camera scanner to see their current body temperature, respiration rate, blood oxygenation, and heart rate biometrics.

Alan Sullivan, Computer Vision Group Manager at Mitsubishi Electric Research Labs (MERL) says the HealthCam is a reliable solution that has come to fill a gap: “The number of applications for a 24/7 health surveillance system is virtually limitless, especially in helping to save lives among older adults or the infirm, where detected health issues detected in real time can alert medical professionals of an emergency. With the rapidly emerging trend toward distributed, remote health, HealthCam fills a gap in the marketplace, offering a reliable, non-invasive product that promotes more positive medical outcomes based on early detection of peoples’ health problems through monitoring.”

Zafer Sahinoglu, vice president and general manager of Mitsubishi Electric Innovation Center (MELIC) sees a clear bright future ahead for HealthCam: “As part of our commitment to building a people-centric smart society, HealthCam fits into our focus on everyday life, with technology that meets people where they are and enables their safety, comfort and good health. In the not-too-distant future, HealthCam and technology like it will be pervasive and commonplace in the world by gathering and sending secure, private health data to medical professionals when incidents occur.”

The company demonstrated a prototype of the product as part of Mitsubishi Electric’s virtual Customer Electronics Show (CES) exhibition last week. Residential and commercial version of the product are earmarked for development with capabilities based on the different considerations of each use case.

