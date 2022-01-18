Iris ID launches two biometric scanners for travel hubs at Intersec 2022

Iris ID announced two new additions to its line-up of biometric ID authentication readers that combine iris and facial recognition to speed up travel at airports and border crossings at Intersec 2022.

The company is presenting the iCAM D2000 and the IrisBar (OU60B) at the security trade show in Dubai. The two products are compact and touchless readers that merge iris biometrics and facial identification technology with the intent of being used at travel hubs like airports and border crossings.

Mohammed Murad, vice president, global sales and business development for Iris ID, comments, “Facilities using the iCAM D2000 and the IrisBar can say goodbye to long lines due to slow, repetitive identification processes.”

The iCAM D2000 is said to provide self-serve identity checks and flexibility for installation on electronic gates, kiosks and desks. Iris ID says the iCAM D2000 has automatic face mask detection and an add-on thermal sensor option that can grant or deny access based on a pre-set temperature range, a biometric feature that has grown in popularity since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We refer to the iCAM D2000 as ‘Lighthouse’ for its ability to help people navigate airport checkpoints while providing fast, flexible and accurate high-quality images for enrollment and identification for travel and access solutions,” says Murad.

The IrisBar has also been announced as a multi-modal reader that can be mounted easily on kiosks and comes with features like an LCD display and speaker that guides people through the identification process with visual and audio prompts. The IrisBar can capture biometric data from up to 750 millimeters away.

“The IrisBar’s multi-biometric module, compact size and advanced features make it the premier choice for kiosks requiring identity authentication in aviation and transportation settings,” Murad adds.

In August 2021, Iris ID formed a commercial alliance with digital systems integrator Sistemas Integrales de Automatización (SIASA) for distribution deals across Latin America. The iris recognition company also partnered with Aware to expand the biometric capabilities of law enforcement across the U.S. in June.

Article Topics

