Thales and Iris ID each strike biometrics distribution deals for Latin America

Digital systems integrator Sistemas Integrales de Automatización (SIASA) has reached separate distribution deals for Mexico and Latin America with Thales and Iris ID.

SIASA specializes in security technologies for companies, including access control, time and attendance, secure card issuance, biometric and identity verification systems.

The distributor will sell Thales digital identity and security solutions in the region, and distribute Iris ID’s products throughout Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. SIASA also provides a team of technical experts to advise and assist integrators in adopting the biometric technologies it has added to its portfolio.

Iris ID moves for regional leadership in modality

Iris ID and SIASA formed the commercial alliance to provide secure biometric access control, assistance and identity verification, according to the announcement.

The deal gives Iris ID an opportunity to reach more Latin companies, and position itself as a regional leader in iris biometrics.

Iris ID Regional Sales Manager for Latin America Alberto Peniche says the company is convinced of the rapid adoption of iris recognition in the access control, employee management and national identity markets.

Fernando Loret de Mola, commercial director of SIASA says that that “this new alliance with an industry leader such as Iris ID Systems, definitely strengthens our portfolio of biometric solutions with innovative, reliable, high technology products that respond to the security needs of companies at a time when the use of contactless biometrics has become an ally for the safe return to work, and users require these solutions to protect their collaborators, customers and visitors.”

Thales tackles regional physical security market

Thales’ deal comes out of its plans for growth and consolidation in Mexico, and SIASA’s goal of adding innovative, high-quality, reliable and secure systems to its identity verification portfolio to meet growing regional demand, according to the announcement from SIASA.

“Thales is a security company completely immersed in the identity verification and high security technology market, which has developed physical security solutions providing confidence to processes in both private and public institutions; the recent integration of brands such as Gemalto has expanded its scope towards biometric solutions,” comments Thales Business Development & Channels IBS (Identity and Biometrics Solutions) Manager Carlos Romero. “Working together with SIASA will allow us to bring our security, digital identity and biometrics solutions to companies in the region, hand in hand with a specialist in the industry.”

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | digital identity | distribution | identity verification | Iris ID | iris recognition | Latin America | Thales | time and attendance