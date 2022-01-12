Rank One to supply face biometrics SDK to US Marshals Service for prisoner transfers

The U.S. Marshals Service has selected Rank One Computing (ROC) to support its Justice Prisoner Alien and Transportation System (JPATS) with its biometric identification SDK.

The ROC SDK gives JPATS machine learning biometric algorithms that improve as they continuously learn over time, according to the announcement.

The contract was awarded through a competitive bid process to ROC and its subcontractor partner, technology integrator Aveshka. Biometrics projects carried out by Aveshka for U.S. federal government customers over the past 12 years include a large-scale facial recognition integration for Customs and Border Protection.

The technology integrated for JPATS provides touchless biometric verification of prisoners’ identities at a distance during transport, including in the wide variety of weather and lighting conditions commonly found in outdoor prisoner exchanges.

JPATS manages the coordination, scheduling and secure handling of prisoners in federal custody to support the Department of Justice and the federal judiciary. The agency transports prisoners to detention facilities, courts and correctional institutions, including handling the transfer of sentenced prisoners to Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) custody.

The Marshals Service announced the contract opportunity to integrate facial recognition into its apps in September, 2020

“Our 100 percent American-made algorithms are trusted by some of the most sensitive law enforcement, defense, and intelligence missions,” says ROC CEO Scott Swann. “We’re proud to add USMS to that list.”

The terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Rank One has also recently been warning U.S. federal government customers about the potential risk hidden software behaviors embedded in biometric technologies with foreign supply chains.

Article Topics

Aveshka | biometric identification | biometrics | contactless | criminal ID | face biometrics | facial recognition | identity verification | law enforcement | Rank One | SDK