Startup Permiso scores $10M to secure cloud with digital identity analysis

Permiso, a startup monitoring digital identities to analyze them for risk scoring, has picked up $10 million in a Seed funding round to provide digital identity detection and response for cloud infrastructures.

Founded by former executives at cybersecurity firm FireEye and two others, Permiso has developed a platform for profiling and monitoring human and machine identities and credentials to spot malicious or anomalous behaviors that could indicate a threat. The company says its technology can be used to measure progress towards identity and access management goals, detect credential abuse, and perform faster, more intelligent investigations.

The company plans to use the influx of funds to scale its engineering team, expand its customer base, and form new partnerships.

“Identity is as close to a silver bullet as it gets in the cloud,” states Jason Chan, a Permiso investor and advisor who previously headed cybersecurity efforts at Netflix. “If you get it wrong, you face significant risks and challenges in securing your enterprise effectively.”

“After being in the security industry for 20 years, it’s a bit of déjà vu again with cloud security,” says Permiso Co-founder and Co-CEO Paul Nguyen. Cloud security tools today started the way we did 20 years ago with solutions to gain visibility into what’s in my environment and asking, “am I vulnerable?” We saw the next evolution with the advent of Advanced Persistent Threats back then and the emergence of detection and response solutions like FireEye which is the opportunity we see for Permiso today in public cloud.”

Partnerships ahead

Tools for extended monitoring of digital identity are growing in popularity, with Ondato also launching a customer lifecycle monitoring capability this week, and are also part of Jumio’s biometric platform play through its acquisition of Beam Solutions’ AML technology.

Article Topics

access management | cloud computing | cybersecurity | digital identity | funding | Permiso | startup