UIDAI looks at selective disclosure, Aadhaar biometrics authenticate 50M transactions a day

Moving towards the 'Aadhaar 2.0' vision

The Aadhaar-issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is currently considering ‘partial authentication’ with the biometric system, The Times of India reports, or selective disclosure.

The organization will also look at involving the industry to support the development of such solutions, as well as those using blockchain and quantum computing, plus faster biometric matching.

Speaking at the India Digital Summit 2022, UIDAI CEO Saurabh Garg said partial authentication would be particularly useful in scenarios where individuals need to provide information about their age or address, but nothing else.

At the event, Garg also confirmed more than 50 million Aadhaar authentications are taking place per day, as well as over 400 million last-mile banking transactions are being completed every month via the Aadhaar-enabled payment system (AePS).

According to the CEO, this data is ideal to prepare the digital ID system for the ‘Aadhaar 2.0’ vision, which will reportedly enable faster automated biometric matching solutions, together with an improved focus on the security of the ecosystem.

“We have introduced and legalized an offline verification option for persons who do not want to use the internet authentication capability. Anyone can utilize the offline verification for free,” Garg said.

The upcoming versions of Aadhaar could also implement the aforementioned blockchain and quantum computing technologies, to offer decentralized solutions and step-up security respectively.

“We’re looking at what blockchain has to offer, whether blockchain can be used in any way to provide decentralized-level solutions, and that’s on the horizon,” Garg explained at the event.

“We are investigating cost-effective but secure Aadhaar data wall solutions, as well as private computing as a technique for authentication. We need to look at if there are quantum robust security solutions in quantum computing,” the CEO concluded.

Aadhaar reached 1.26 billion registrants in 2021, but has also continued to face challenges from fraud.

Article Topics

Aadhaar | authentication | biometric identification | biometrics | data protection | digital ID | identity verification | India | privacy | UIDAI