Biometrics bring security for dating, matrimony – and betting

A series of developments around the world aim to reduce fraud and improve trust where people want it most – in seeking romantic partners and spouses. An entirely new biometrics-backed dating app launches in the UK, while an Indian matrimony platform brings in Onfido. Nametag unveils an online sign-in service and an App Clip on Apple’s iOS meaning users of its biometric identity verification do not even need a dedicated Nametag app on devices such as the iPhone.

Shufti Pro’s latest report on ID fraud mentions a recent Wells Fargo study found that 63 percent of online daters have been contacted by a scammer, while Uganda’s Unwanted Witness civil society organization commissioned a study into dating apps themselves in the country. The investigation found the apps had, on average, 13 trackers and 36 permissions each and found dating apps can encourage users to share information they would not post anywhere else.

UK dating app Fluttr requires biometric ID verification to reduce romance fraud

Launched on Valentine’s Day, the new dating app claims to be the first of its kind in the UK to require the use of biometric verification. The technology is provided by London-based digital identity firm Yoti to match potential users to government-issued credentials, and Fluttr hopes it will remove romance fraud, abuse and catfishing.

Action Fraud, the UK’s cybercrime and fraud reporting center, recorded almost 9,000 reports of dating scams in the year to October 2021, states the article, an increase of 27 percent on the previous year and amounting to $124 million.

Fluttr claims it will not store user data.

Indian matrimony platform Jeevansathi partners with Onfido for trusted user IDs

Identity verification giant Onfido has partnered with Jeevansathi, one of India’s top matrimony platforms, to allow Non-Residential Indians, citizens from birth or ancestry who reside outside India, to prove their identity with their local ID credential.

Indian residents can verify themselves with India’s identity database, Aadhaar, non-residents in 13 countries have previously been unable to verify themselves. The partnership with Onfido means Jeevansathi can verify thousands of different government credentials from nearly 200 countries.

Nametag launches passwordless sign-in – and app-less on iOS

Nametag launches a QR-code online sign-in process to avoid passwords or SMS verification. Users scan a QR code provided by a website to start, and can then scan ID and take a selfie for biometric matching. This can be saved on the phone for quicker future use and now for Apple iOS, an App Clip means that no standalone app is required.

The ‘Sign in with ID’ solution also supports limited disclosure for proof of age.

“Sign in with ID is the evolution of a more secure internet and passwordless future,” comments Aaron Painter, CEO of Nametag about the Multi-Factor Identity approach. “The key step in fulfilling this vision is knowing the real identity of someone online — this is the missing link needed to keep accounts protected and reduce fraud.”

Nametag entered biometric onboarding in 2021 and went on to launch biometric verification for proof of COVID vaccinations for employers.

Qoobiss partners with Get’s Bet for digital identity verification services

Romania’s digital ID and KYC startup Qoobiss has partnered with fellow Romanian firm Get’s Bet, an online betting platform, to verify customer identity.

Qoobiss scans the ID card of new users to extract the data and compares selfie biometrics to perform an instant verification of the identity while keeping all data confidential, according to the company announcement.

“By using the Qoobiss software, the user approval rate has increased significantly, which demonstrates that automated verification and advanced technology have improved the end-user experience and supported an increased customer base, ensuring greater conversion,” comments Alexandru Rizea, chief technology officer at Qoobiss.

