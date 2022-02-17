Cambodia, Jamaica to roll out digital IDs, Bangladesh plans issuance for farmers

The issuance of digital IDs in Jamaica is expected to begin this year, a government official has announced, following the passage by Parliament last year of the National Identification and Registration Act for the full implementation of the national identification system (NIDS).

In Cambodia, plans are also underway for the introduction of digital ID cards, birth certificates and passports, while Bangladesh is looking at the possibilities for assigning digital IDs and smart cards to identify farmers and enable them to have easy access to government grants.

In neighboring Nepal, vaccination against COVID is now possible for everyone including those without digital ID cards. The ID documents used to be a requirement for one to take the jab.

Jamaica digital ID available soon

The Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen said in his recent throne speech during a parliamentary opening session that the introduction of the digital ID cards is part of the country’s digital transformation efforts which seek to create a unique and trusted ID to enable citizens have access to services, writes the Jamaica Gleaner.

According to Allen, the rollout of the ID which has been made almost unavoidable by the pandemic, will be done when the country celebrates its 60th independence anniversary.

“This is a critical milestone in our digital transformation. In this our 60th year, we will pass the associated regulations for the Act and issue our first National Identification cards,” said Allen.

The Jamaica Gleaner notes that Floyd Green was recently called back by Prime Minister Andrew Holness to serve in the Prime Minister’s office and coordinate activities concerning the implementation of the National Identification Service (NIDS).

Jamaica’s identity plans have proved controversial for the scope of what it intends to collect and the data protection in place.

Cambodia to digitize ID documents, collect biometrics

Identity documents such as birth certificates, identity cards and passports in Cambodia will soon be issued in digital format to enable citizens have access to a broader range of services, reveals Khmer Times, citing the deputy director of the General Department of Identification in the Ministry of Interior, Lieutenant General Top Neth.

The official told the outlet that the digital ID system dubbed ‘Integrated Population Identification System’, which falls in line with the country’s 10-year national strategic plan on identification (2017-2026) will entail the collection of biometrics that will be encrypted and securely stored in a database.

Neth added that the introduction of the digital ID is also for convenience as citizens can use it to have access to a variety of services online.

“It is easy, it’s simple and faster since the person’s data is in the government server. The applicants need no longer go to the commune to apply for these documents. The government has made it easier for the people to get them without much hassle,” he is quoted as saying.

Neth also disclosed that the country has since 2014 issued about 2.2 million passports and about 11.5 million national ID cards. He called on citizens who do not have the ID cards to apply for one.

ID cards, smart cards for Bangladeshi farmers by 2024

In order to better identify and reach out to farmers to offer farm inputs and other incentives, the Bangladeshi government says it is working out a plan to issue IDs and smart cards to them, per UNB.

According to the report, the digital ID system for farmers will facilitate provision of services on demand as well as the sharing of eligibility data through digital analysis and management.

Expected to be implemented by September 2024, Bangladeshi authorities say the project will cost a total Tk 1.1 billion (US$12.6 million) and will involve nearly 20 million farmers.

The digitized cards are also expected to help tackle some of the problems that frequently crop up when banks disburse incentives to farmers, such as lost legacy ID cards.

IDs no longer required for COVID jabs in Nepal

The country’s Ministry of Health and Population says the move is to allow many more people, who hitherto were prevented from coming forward, to now take the COVID jab without restrictions, writes The Kathmandu Post.

Prior to the decision which was taken at a recent ministerial meeting, all citizens above 17 years of age had to present either their government-issued ID card, citizenship certificate, passport or voter’s card to be able to have a vaccine, while students below 17 were required to present their school IDs, per the report.

The Post quotes Dr. Bibek Kumar Lal, director at the Family Welfare Division in the Department of Health Services as acknowledging that the decision comes as a relief for thousands of citizens who find it difficult obtaining the government ID.

Nepal is looking to vaccinate 26 million eligible citizens, and so far, 16.3 million are said to be fully vaccinated against the virus, the Post notes.

Article Topics

Bangladesh | biometrics | Cambodia | digital ID | government services | identity document | identity management | Jamaica | Nepal