FacePhi, authID add face biometrics platforms to Oracle, Microsoft cloud services

Authentication providers FacePhi and authID have each unveiled partnerships with Oracle and Microsoft respectively to provide their face biometric solutions to the cloud services of the big tech companies.

FacePhi joins Oracle partner network, delivers facial recognition to Cloud Marketplace

FacePhi announced it joined a network of Oracle partners and now offers its facial recognition and biometric onboarding service on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, further expanding its market reach.

An announcement by FacePhi says the partner program known as ‘Oracle PartnerNetwork’ is designed for partners to accelerate the transition to cloud computing and boost business results for customers.

The company also says its selfie biometrics and other services are now available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, a centralized hub where Oracle customers can find programs and applications that are trusted by Oracle for business solutions.

Javier Mira, president and CEO of the Spanish firm, says the partnership will allow expansion into new markets, strengthen FacePhi’s presence in industries like finance, and increase the visibility of its identity verification solutions. “We look forward to providing digital solutions for Oracle users, and helping ensure safe and fast operations,” Mira says.

authID.ai selfie authentication to strengthen security for Microsoft cloud services

authID.ai will provide its selfie biometric authentication solution to users of Microsoft’s Office 365 and Azure cloud computing service, according to a statement by the company.

The New York-based identity and biometric firm says flagship face biometrics service ‘Verified’ is now integrated into Microsoft Office 365 and Azure as a multi-factor authentication (MFA) method. Verified is described by authID.ai as a face biometric solution that analyzes a selfie of the user upon their log-in with Microsoft credentials to verify their identity as a defense against cybersecurity threats and fraud. The company says it also reduces the “the hassle and costs” of deploying cumbersome, legacy authentication like passwords and secret questions.

authID.ai also joined the Microsoft Partner Network, which places its offerings as a trusted vendor by Microsoft.

Tom Thimot, CEO of authID.ai, comments about the partnership, “As a Microsoft Partner, we are further empowering enterprises to enhance control of their security infrastructure and provide an easier, more fortified authentication experience for their teams. On the heels of our recent deployment of CloudConnect to the Auth0 marketplace, we are excited that our new biometric integration with the Microsoft Office 365 and Azure platform will protect the data and IP of an even larger cohort of enterprises and professionals across the globe.”

Article Topics

authID | biometrics | cloud services | face biometrics | FacePhi | identity verification | Microsoft | onboarding | Oracle | partner program