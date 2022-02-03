Fluent.ai hires VP Finance to boost funding for edge voice biometrics growth

Canadian voice biometrics solution provider Fluent.ai has handed Jessica Giaccari the role of vice president of Finance as the company pursues its financial function and growth opportunities objectives.

The new appointee will be at the head of the company’s daily financial strategy while transforming the finance function and assisting in various legal and human resource management-related matters, according to a company press release. She is also expected to work in close collaboration with management in all departments and offer strategic short and long-term advice.

Giaccari joins Fluent.ai with extensive experience in financial analysis and business plan development across domains, to help chart the trajectory for the company’s next funding round.

Before her role at Fluent.ai, Giaccari had held other top financial roles at Busbud and Deloitte where she served respectively as controller and VP of Finance, and as senior auditor.

Fluent.ai CEO Probal Lalal says Giaccari will play an important role as the company prepares for a funding round to further its growth. “Our company is transforming the way people experience voice-enabled listening and interact with voice user interfaces on the edge, and we needed to scale our financial efforts to match Fluent.ai’s growth. Jess not only brings strategic financial leadership experience to the executive team but has embraced our organizational philosophy and will play an integral role as we prepare for a Growth funding round.”

Speaking on her appointment, Giaccari says she is glad to be part of an incredible team. “Fluent.ai continues to scale to meet the demand the industry is seeing for speech solutions that solve the problems of today’s voice assistive technology. The far-field speech and voice recognition market is projected to reach $3.89 billion by 2026 with the growth being driven by the rise of voice-controlled smart home devices. Through strategic growth initiatives, Fluent is poised to become a market leader in the space, and I’m part of an incredible team that’s expanding to accomplish that.”

Fluent.ai offers embedded speech recognition software and intuitive, offline voice biometric solutions for original equipment manufacturers, and its patented speech-to-intent Edge AI technology resists noise, is language- and accent-agnostic and can be embedded into even the smallest of devices.

Fluent.ai has so far received $7.7 million in funding, and recently announced a biometric partnership with Knowles Corporation at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Late last year, Fluent.ai also announced the appointment of a new director of marketing to grow its product promotion and digital and content initiatives.

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | biometrics at the edge | edge AI | Fluent.ai | funding | speech recognition | voice biometrics | voice recognition