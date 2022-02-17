Idalika partnership brings Smart Engines OCR to staff recruitment

Smart Engines has entered a new partnership with cleaning services provider Idalika to provide digital identity document scanning technology to enhance security for the latter’s clients.

As part of the collaboration, Idalika will integrate the Smart ID Engine OCR module within its Smart 24 mobile app, which will be used to automatically enter applicant data from ID documents in the hiring process.

Employing more than 1,700 individuals, the Russian firm reportedly provides cleaning services for a number of transport and real estate facilities, including the largest railway operators in the country.

Thanks to the Smart Engines partnership, Idalika will now enable employees to have their data extracted from passports and ID cards and automatically entered it into the form.

“We are happy to offer our new employees a quick and user-friendly way of employment,” comments Idalika CEO Chulimova Anna Vyacheslavovna.

“Thanks to the deployment of the Smart Engines secure OCR technology the process of application and document processing now has become much more efficient,” she adds.

The Smart Engines OCR module algorithms are said to perform all calculations within the app, with images never transferred to third parties.

“We find it important that Smart ID Engine allows us to comply with all security requirements and ensures high-quality data extraction even on low-end smartphones,” Vyacheslavovna concludes.

The partnership with Idalika comes days after a similar one Smart Engines entered with Alfa-Bank. Also in February, the company announced a substantial increase in both commercialization and adoption of its products in 2021.

