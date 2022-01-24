Expanded Smart Engines customer base leads to 113M ID document scans in 2021

Smart Engines witnessed significant progress not only in the commercialization and adoption of its products in 2021, but also in the improvement of some of its artificial intelligence-based offerings such as digital documents and biometric card-scanning and accelerated OCR, according to a company announcement.

In a blog post on its website, the company says it handled 113 million instances of scans and native digital document processing for businesses, and saw its customer base expand by 26 percent on the year prior. It also extended some of its partnership deals.

With a turnover of €3.08 million (about US$3.4 million) in 2021, Smart Engines also added more features to its solution and enhanced its fraud prevention capabilities, according to the post.

Regarding fraud prevention, the firm recalls that it developed 12 integrated AI-based checks to detect digital and physical fraud of the Russian passport and other identity documents in scans, photos, and video streams.

The new features, for their part, include a document scanning system using a web page; debit and credit card scanning from photo and KYC mode for cards; Russian passport scanning in projective mode on a mobile phone; scanning of ID cards from both sides in a single session; support of Arabic and Persian language ligatures, multiple QR code scanning mode, and three new demo apps for iOS and a new mobile demo app for Android.

To expand its business, Smart Engines developed a new version of its Smart Code Engine which allows scanning of credit card data from 21 payment systems in a video stream and photos; added 316 new document types and 513 new templates; and scanned 1,856 types of ID, credit cards, and barcodes from 210 jurisdictions.

Other strides in the course of last year, the company mentions, included increasing the speed and accuracy in scanning credit cards, QR-codes, and ID documents, with card scanning number accuracy pegged at 99.68 percent.

Activities geared towards improving its research capabilities and developing technology that is environment-friendly (green AI technology) were also among wins Smart Engines claims in 2021.

