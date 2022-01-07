Smart Engines launches iOS apps, upgrades SDK’s ID document scanning

Smart Engines has announced the release of a new version of its software development kit (SDK) for ID document scanning with computer vision, as well as releasing three new demo applications for iOS: Smart Engines, Smart Code Engine, and Smart Document Engine.

The Smart Engines SDK 1.9.0 introduces new modes for arbitrary ID document cropping and advanced cropping with automatic orientation, together with substantial improvements in anti-fraud technology and quality of QR code scanning and AZTEC code.

In addition, the updated version of the optical character recognition (OCR) software extends the number of supported documents to 1,856 with 12 new subtypes, including EU medical cards, Russian divorce certificates, and Lithuanian driving licenses. The supported template types have increased to 2,534.

From a technical standpoint, the Smart ID Engine version 1.9.0 improves recognition accuracy for numeric fields, recognition of the document of CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries, and adds automatic estimation of document DPI (dots per linear inch).

In the Smart Document Engine app, v1.9.0 introduces the base forensics feature by default, as well as new document presentation checks added for ID documents, and data validation checks added for ID documents of CIS countries.

All the aforementioned features are already available to Apple users in the Smart Engines, Smart Code Engine, and Smart Document Engine iOS apps.

A complete list of changes in Smart Engines SDK 1.9.0 is also available on the company’s website.

The release of the new SDK comes weeks after Smart Engines entered two separate partnerships with Czech Republic fintech Cashbot and Raiffeisen Online Russia, respectively.

