Raiffeisenbank adds Smart Engines’ computer vision to mobile apps for QR code scans

Users of Raiffeisen Online Russia’s mobile applications for Android can now use a QR code to make money transfers, pay for utilities, various receipts, bills, fines, and complete purchases after the bank added Smart Engines’ solution to its mobile applications.

A company announcement says the move will improve the quality of QR codes and barcode scanning for payment operations using the bank’s mobile applications, while ensuring high scanning precision either for non-standard or impaired QR codes.

Explaining how the computer vision system is used, the company says a user needs to focus the camera of their device on a QR code or select an image with a QR code from the gallery. From then, the code is scanned automatically, and all the required information needed for a payment or money transfer is automatically loaded into the payment form.

The introduction of Smart Engines’ technology to Raiffeisenbank apps for QR code scanning is an expansion of their partnership, under which the financial institution adopted passport scanning earlier this year, and furthers the bank’s innovation implementation strategy intended to enhance internal processes and increase environmental friendliness and compliance with the best social and corporate standards.

“Payment by QR makes purchases quick and contactless. This payment method is customer-friendly per se, but code recognition accuracy is vital for it to work correctly. Thanks to the integration of the Smart Engines scanner, our customers will be able to choose a QR payment method in Raiffeisen Online in any situation – even if the code is poorly lit or the user’s device is equipped with an insufficiently robust camera,” says Pavel Rubakhin, chief product officer and director of Mobile Banking at Raiffeisen bank.

“The implementation of QR code scanning technologies in mobile applications is a pleasant and effective collaboration with Smart Engines,” reacts Dr. Vladimir Arlazarov, CEO of Smart Engines. “The bank already uses the company’s software product for ID scanning in its branches. The up-to-date QR code scanner instantly extracts data and makes the payment process convenient. QR code payment is one of the key elements of modern remote customer service in mobile banking applications. And we are glad that Raiffeisenbank, a world-renowned bank, has chosen our software product to ensure high-quality barcode scanning in its mobile application.”

SimplyPayMe also recently integrated Smart Engines’ OCR solution into its mobile payment application.

