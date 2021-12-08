SimplyPayMe integrates Smart Engines OCR into payment app

Smart Engines has entered a new partnership with payments company SimplyPayMe to integrate its computer-vision document scanning capabilities to support touchless interactions.

The novel collaboration will see the integration of Smart Engines’ optical character recognition (OCR) technology within the SimplyPayMe mobile app.

The move will now allow SimplyPayMe merchants to receive contactless card payments through a software-based point of sale (POS) system without having to manually type in numbers.

“We are proud that our credit card scanning solution is becoming popular and helping more and more users to make payment transactions easily and securely,” comments Smart Engines CEO Vladimir Arlazarov.

From a technical standpoint, Smart Engine’s Green artificial intelligence (AI)-based OCR algorithms can capture data from all major credit card issuers, and even if cards are worn or damaged.

Credit card scanning is reportedly also supported in real-time video streams and on photos.

“For us, cooperation with SimplyPayMe is an important confirmation that various financial organizations need high-quality and secure recognition technologies,” Arlazarov concludes.

The partnership with SimplyPayMe comes days after a similar one Smart Engines entered with Kazakh Super App Kaspi.kz, as well as a separate one with Knopka.

The company also updated its OCR document scanning technology last month to enable businesses and authorities to perform multi-code scanning in continuous sessions.

Article Topics

biometrics | computer vision technology | document reader | mobile app | optical character recognition | payments | SDK | secure transactions | Smart Engines