ID document scanning software from Smart Engines updated, Nets certified for eIDAS High

Smart Engines has developed new modes of scanning for its artificial intelligence-powered passport readers to enable businesses or authorities to perform multi-code scanning in continuous sessions.

The new version of Smart Engines’ barcode scanning system can read 1D and 2D barcode data from a wide range of documents, including bills, receipts, and ID documents compliant with AAMVA (American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators) standards. It works with QR, AZTEC and other codes, according to the company announcement, and can be used for completing payments or optimizing and automating warehouse operations, among many possible use cases.

The company demonstrates the use of the software with several different types of barcodes in a short video.

The Smart Code Engine utilizes the company’s GreenOCR technology to extract data without requiring the user to focus the camera, and is tolerant of challenging conditions including poor lighting, camera angles and geometrical distortions, Smart Engines says.

The new scanning mode is just the latest in a series of ID document-scanning innovations from Smart Engines this year.

Nets achieves eIDAS High certification

Nets’ automated passport scanner has been confirmed for compliance with the eIDAS High identity proofing standard in an audit by certification body BSI.

The Nets Passport Reader brings physical ID document and digital ID-scanning capabilities to mobile phones to enable simple, easy and secure authentication.

The audit demonstrates the compliance of Nets’ solution to EU Regulation 910/2014 for Trusted Service Providers.

“As part of the leading European PayTech, Nexi Group, it is important that Nets not only demonstrates that we are following international standards but documents it with a certificate by an external auditor like BSI, an acknowledged global provider of independent assessments,” Nets Group Head of Trust Services for eSecurity Services and Digitisation Kai Magnus Olshausen comments.

“The certificate proves that we are living up to the highest market expectations when it comes to trust in digital identities. It also positions Nets well for the ongoing eIDAS 2.0 revision, which is focusing on the upcoming creation of an EU digital wallet initiative.”

