Smart Engines AI can scan multiple ID documents at once to simplify verification

Software development company Smart Engines has developed AI for multi-document recognition to fight fraud.

The AI can recognize dozens of documents in a single frame, allowing for banks to provide a more streamlined identity verification process while protecting themselves against fraud.

Users save time by surpassing having to submit individual shots of different documents. The multi-document recognition also minimizes the risk of fraudsters generating or editing document images to get past identity verification.

The system can detect different documents, recognizes necessary fields, and detects traces of editing and alterations. The system can detect if a document is inserted into the image via Photoshop or other editing tools.

The maximum number of documents that can be captured in one photo is limited by the camera’s capabilities.

Because Smart Engine’s OCR uses ultra-light neural networks, it takes one second for Smart Engines to recognize all the documents in a photo, the company says. The multi-document recognition will be in the Smart ID Engine 2.3.0 software.

The Smart ID Engine has also added support for an additional 24 identity documents, including those from African and European countries. Another 69 new subtypes of identity documents have also been added. The product currently supports a total of 2,709 types of documents with 4,305 unique templates.

Those upgrades are in addition to Smart Engines’ work on detecting passport forgeries and hologram analysis.

