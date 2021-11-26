Smart Engines wins passport scanning customer and updates SDK

Smart Engines passport recognition technology has been adopted by accounting outsourcing firm Knopka’s human resources department to automate and simplify the hiring process for new employees.

Knopka is using the Smart ID Engine for fast and secure passport data entry, with optical character recognition (OCR) accurately extracting data from the digital ID document, according to the announcement. Smart Engines’ GreenOCR technology scans passports with high speed and accuracy, including on scanned copies and photos taken from different angles and under different lighting conditions, the company says.

“Before using Smart Engines, customers spent up to 10 minutes entering data by hand. Now, this is not required, and the saved time can be devoted to solving the problems of your business,” comments Evgeny Kobzev, co-founder of Knopka.

SDK adds new capabilities, ID documents

The company has also introduced version 1.8.0 of its software development kit, integrating its improved barcode scanning capabilities including continuous scanning sessions.

The Smart Engines SDK 1.8.0 also includes OCR for Tamil and additional support for Arabic ligatures.

The Smart Code Engine now also offers improved OCR accuracy and speed for multiple languages and scripts, according to a separate company announcement, supports ITF14 barcodes, and new ID documents including U.S. and Russian diplomatic passports, Belarussian birth certificates, Russian tractor driving licenses, and Palestinian driver’s licenses.

Article Topics

biometric passport | biometrics | digital ID | document reader | identity document | onboarding | optical character recognition | SDK | Smart Engines