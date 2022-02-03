Popcom rolls out biometric vending machines across seven US cities

Popcom is launching its PopShop Local biometric vending machines in seven U.S. cities, with the company’s Founder and CEO Dawn Dickson-Akpoghene visiting the locations through March 2022 to engage with the company’s customers and crowdfunding supporters.

The PopShops are vending machines that utilize facial recognition to capture demographic information, machine learning to deliver targeted content, and blockchain technology to secure identity verification for the sale of regulated products. The biometrics-based engagement analytics data can be used to determine consumer wants and whether the location is a fit for the small business.

Dickson-Akpoghene, who is travelling across the U.S. as part of an exhibition tour to meet crowdfunding investors and followers, has already visited New York City, where the company attended NRF 2022: Retail’s Big Show, Columbus, Ohio, and Concord, North Carolina. Future launches are set for Frisco, Texas, Beverly Hills, California, Honolulu, Hawaii and Las Vegas, Nevada.

PopShop offers products like natural bath products and organic teas to offer a variety of local goods that the biometric vending machine provider says were originally limited to online shopping sites.

Article Topics

automation | biometrics | blockchain | crowdfunding | facial recognition | PopCom | retail biometrics | vending machine | video analytics