TrustBuilder partners with Signicat to let users prove identity with multiple European eIDs

Norway-based digital identity authentication specialist Signicat is joining hands with TrustBuilder, a Belgian identity and security company, to offer its European eID capabilities within TrustBuilder’s cloud-based Service Catalogue.

The partnership allows Signicat’s identification solution, which unlocks online services that require eIDs such as workplace applications, contract signing, logging into news sites, and making purchases, to be accessed by TrustBuilder customers. The unified service will enable TrustBuilder customers to connect to the services with multiple different eIDs like eHerkenning, iDIN, Belgian eID or itsme in its cloud service. Signicat also offers know your customer and anti-money laundering applications, says Frank Hamerlinck, CEO of TrustBuilder.

“For us, it is important that our customers can connect with all European eIDs,” says Hamerlinck. “Only then can they give both local and international customers easy and secure access to their digital services, and more easily expand their services to new regions.”

Thijs Vink, general manager for Benelux and Germany at Signicat, comments, “TrustBuilder is a leading player, and by partnering with Signicat they are expanding the possibilities for their customers even further. By embracing multiple eIDs, they can offer their own customers a seamless customer experience. That’s a great development that we are happy to contribute to.”

Signicant announced several business partnerships in 2021, including joining the Auth0 Marketplace in December 2021, developing a platform-independent tool for email encryption and secure file transfers with digital identity verification with Cryptshare in April 2021, and integrating its identity verification methods with cloud banking services platform Mambu in February 2021.

