Aware integrates Flutter app framework to Knomi biometric platform

Aware will incorporate app framework Flutter into its Knomi mobile biometric authentication platform to accelerate the development process and support cost-effective service delivery.

“The adoption of Flutter into our Knomi platform directly addresses current market trends that our customers want and deserve: fast, customizable and easily integrated features and services,” says Mohamed Lazzouni, chief technology officer at Aware.

Flutter is an app framework that provides faster time to market, easy integration, and a high level of flexibility and customization. The open-source framework was developed by Google to enable the development of cross-platform applications.

Aware’s Knomi is a biometric authentication framework that uses mobile devices to secure identities through voice and facial biometrics, alongside passive liveness detection, document validation and passwordless multifactor authentication. With its adoption into Knomi, Aware says it will empower developers to build and deploy advanced applications across web, mobile and desktop environments with a single codebase, which will expedite delivery and cut down on development costs.

Version 2.10 of Flutter is now supported by Aware Knomi 5.0, according to the announcement. Knomi was used to authenticate a record 42 million transactions in 2021, the company said in a recent earnings report.

Lazzouni adds that, “Developers looking for easier ways to reach additional users across more platforms cost effectively by building code once and reusing it many times can apply Aware’s industry-leading authentication and onboarding services with greater benefits because of these advancements.”

Lazzouni explained Aware’s position on different delivery models for biometrics services in a recent interview with Biometric Update on the company’s acquisition of Fortress Identity.

Article Topics

authentication | Aware | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | digital identity | face biometrics | Flutter | multi-factor authentication | research and development | voice biometrics