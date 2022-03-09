Cybersecurity trio offer free services to critical industries threated by cyberwarfare

In a sign of the times, three dominant cloud- and digital identity-security firms have joined in a collaborative project to protect critical private U.S. infrastructure from Russian cyberattacks.

It is not necessarily a marketing gambit pulling on patriotic chords.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned the world that he intends to annex neighboring Ukraine and he will use every weapon at his disposal — including nuclear weapons — to stop anyone interfering.

Disabling water infrastructure, to Putin, at least, might seem a reasoned tactic to ensure the Russian autocracy grows.

The Critical Infrastructure Defense Project, formed by Cloudflare, CrowdStrike and Ping Identity, will offer free cybersecurity services and support to businesses needing help hardening their defenses.

Beneficiaries will be hospital, energy and water companies. The trio say the project will continue at least through spring.

The U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency recently telegraphed its concern, issuing its eyeroll-inducing “shields up” escalated status for the nation.

Ping sells digital ID authentication, authorization and risk products to large businesses. Cloudflare develops security, performance and reliability products for internet-based operations. CrowdStrike sell endpoint protection and intelligence services.

Ten security services are broken out, including risk monitoring and management, zero trust access control, DNS filtering and WAF and DDoS mitigation, according to reporting by VentureBeat.

Article Topics

authentication | biometrics | cloud computing | Cloudflare | cybersecurity | digital identity | Ping Identity | Russia | Zero Trust