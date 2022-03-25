Fingerprint Cards reaches biometric integration with 600 mobile phones

Fingerprints Cards announces that 600 smartphone models have incorporated its fingerprint biometric sensors as a new milestone for the company.

The Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge are the latest mobile devices to add Fingerprints’ biometrics on their devices.

“We have witnessed accelerated demand for biometrics in smartphones over recent years,” comments Ted Hansson, president mobile, PC & Access China at Fingerprints. “Biometrics are now the natural choice for manufacturers seeking to increase security and convenience for the whole world of mobile phone users. To see Fingerprints’ sensors now integrated into 600 different smartphone models is a phenomenal achievement. It’s proof that our high-quality products are trusted globally and are paving the way for biometrics’ use across a range of other industries, improving the ease and security of our daily lives.”

The company previously reached biometric integration with 400 smartphone models near the end of 2019, and 500 smartphone models at the beginning of 2021.

Fingerprint Cards CEO Christian Fredrikson told Biometric Update earlier this year that the global market for mobile phones is 1.5 billion devices per year, more than 80 percent of which now feature native biometrics.

