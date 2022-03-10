FinGo and VMC partner for vein biometrics-enabled payment, age verification

FinGo account holders will soon be able to make payments or prove their ages using vein biometrics with retail vending machines following a partnership with cashless solution experts VMC, a company announcement indicates.

The partnership intends to leverage FinGo’s infrared biometric vein mapping technology to push it to the forefront of what the company calls ‘unattended retail’ for age-barred items including alcoholic drinks, e-cigarettes and vapes.

Through the partnership, registered users with FinGo accounts, at the time of making a purchase, will simply be required to scan their finger in order to confirm their age or make payment. The scanned finger vein biometrics will automatically be matched with a sample linked to the user’s digital ID and digital wallet, the announcement mentions.

Simon Binns, chief commercial officer of FinGo, said the partnership has the potential to change the retail and hospitality industry: “This new approach to vending will make purchases easier for customers, be more cost-effective for vendors, and it demonstrates the importance of an entirely secure identity system that can integrate with other aspects of our daily lives. VMC mirror FinGo’s approach to innovation, and our combined solutions will push the boundaries in the unattended retail space.”

For his part, Nick Bate, managing director of VMC, said: “As a business, we’ve always focused on innovating and ways to add value to our systems, and our collaboration with FinGo continues this tradition. Integrating FinGo’s pioneering technology with our own, to enable age and identity restricted sales in both vending and unattended retail, will help us to explore new markets and deliver the very best integrated payment solutions to our customers.”

The partnership with VMC, FinGo says, will also explore sustainability projects through reverse vending schemes, making it possible for users to collect and recycle empty containers for a reward.

Apart from developing the vein biometrics-enabled interface, the collaboration also means FinGo will make available a combined ePOS ordering, payment and identity solution alongside VMC’s ‘Flex’ cashless loyalty solution.

FinGo also recently partnered with Croma to combine their technologies for aspects such as COVID certificates authentication, access control and as well as payment services.

age verification | biometrics | digital identity | digital wallet | finger vein | Fingo | hospitality | payments | retail biometrics | vein recognition | vending machine