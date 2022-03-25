Future iPhones, Samsung smartphones to include under-display face biometrics cameras

Motorola teases smartphone with under-display face camera

Apple industry reports suggest that future iPhone models will include an under-display camera for facial authentication built by Samsung Display, which is already in use by the South Korean conglomerate for its smartphones. As well, Motorola teases its own under-display camera for face biometrics.

Next iPhones will have under-display Face ID cameras: reports

The incoming iPhone 15 Pro and 16 models will have an under-display camera for Apple’s Face ID created by Samsung to eliminate the unpopular notch in current models that appear to cut out a segment of the screen to accommodate a camera.

According to Patently Apple translating a report from The Elec, Samsung Display is developing an under-panel camera to hide the Face ID camera when it is not in use for the iPhone 15 Pro. Samsung will first include the under-display biometric cameras for their next foldable phones launching next year, according to the report.

The iPhone 15 Pro will also include a hole-display, which has a hole on the panel where the front camera is. The hole-display camera technology is already in use for Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones, and will be added to the iPhone 14, which will be released later this year.

The recent report from The Elec follows previous reporting from Apple Insider that patent application hinted at an under-screen biometric sensor for Face ID that would arrive on Apple devices by 2023.

However, 9 to 5 Mac contradicts Patently Apple’s reporting, citing an industry expert who say that the under-display Face ID will first launch on the iPhone 16.

Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, tweeted that, “there is not expected to be under panel IR for iPhones until 2024, iPhone 16. Gotta start the development and start submitting samples now though.”

Motorola Edge X30 teases under-display biometric camera

A teaser image by Motorola suggests an under-display camera that will support biometrics, and be deployed along with an in-display fingerprint sensor, according to Gizmochina.

The company’s Motorola Edge X30 Under Screen Edition will be the first smartphone to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 System on a Chip (SoC). In terms of biometrics, Gizmochina says it will include an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 60-megapixel under-display camera that will support for facial recognition.

