Smart Engines reveals updated biometric SDK and two new demo apps for Android

Smart Engines has launched an update of its biometric software development kit (SDK), along with an update of its Smart Engines demo app, and two new demo apps for Android based on its Smart Code Engine and Smart Document Engine.

The update to the Smart ID Engine SDK, known as 1.10.0, brings a litany of changes to its biometric performance and a wider range of accepted documents for identification. Smart Engines says it reduced the total executable size of the Smart ID Engine by 25 percent, improved face matching accuracy, and improved the speed of its recognition engine initialization and configuration.

The optical character recognition (OCR) and face biometric company based in Moscow, Russia also says the 1.10.0 update delivers improved recognition of Brazilian ID documents, enhanced recognition for Latin and Cyrillic-based fields, and better content-based forensic checks for French and German ID documents. The number of supported documents the app supports is said to be expanded to 1887, with eight new types and 18 new subtypes, totalling the number of unique supported templates to 2839.

Some examples of new ID document types supported include voter cards in Ghana, a Madagascar residence permit, and a driver’s license from Nepal. New document subtypes include Swiss residence permits, ID cards from Colombia, and Thai passports.

For the Smart Code Engine, Smart Engines says its machine-readable zone recognition accuracy is improved. The Smart Document Engine has been updated with improved recognition accuracy of Latin and Cyrillic-based text fields, improved document identification and recognition speed, and new document types added like U.S. tax forms 1099 and W-2.

Smart Engines released the 1.9.0 version of its OCR-based SDK in January 2022.

The Smart Engines demo app has also been updated for Apple’s iOS.

Article Topics

biometrics | document reader | document verification | face biometrics | identity document | mobile app | optical character recognition | SDK | Smart Engines