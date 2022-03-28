USAA seeks biometric ‘quick-logon’ patent for computing devices

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has published a new application from the United Services Automobile Association (USAA) describing two-factor authentication (2FA) methods combining PINs or passwords and biometric features.

Titled “quick-logon for computing device,” the patent application claims the “protection and security of customer information is vital from an organization’s perspective, not only to comply with applicable laws but to earn and keep their customer’s trust.”

However, the USAA also believes enhanced security often comes at the cost of convenience for the user. The new patent aims to simplify the authentication process by providing users with a solution that flawlessly combines PINs or passwords and biometrics, including fingerprint, voice, and iris modalities.

A possible mention of behavioral biometrics also appears in the patent, referred to as “behavioral characteristic” and “key strokes.”

In terms of applications, the USAA patent foresees the new software to be installed on user machines as a “secure browsing solution.”

The authentication process would see users install the solution alongside a token generator, and associate a key with the token generator. The key is then encrypted and embedded on the computing device, and the token generator associated with a user identification number.

Users would then receive a login request at the computing device, which comprises identifying information and a one-time code generated by the token generator. In response, they will verify the one-time code with a code associated with the token generator, which allows them to operate the computing device.

The organization has also worked specifically on IP for remote transactions, such as video biometrics for check deposits.

access management | authentication | biometrics | multimodal | patents | research and development | two-factor authentication | USAA