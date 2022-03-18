X Infotech app to facilitate high quality image capture for easier biometric checks

X Infotech is launching a mobile application which enables the capture of images which are compliant with standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for easier biometric checks and enrollment at border crossings and migration control points.

ICAO standards for face photos are a set of mandatory prescriptions which photos taken for purposes of travel documents recognized by the global aviation body must meet. Images meeting the standard can be matched more easily and with higher degrees of certainty by biometric systems.

According to an announcement from the company, X Infotech’s new app facilitates the validation of those facial images in real-time before they are transmitted to a dedicated officer for identity verification and authentication, or for the completion of registration processes.

The new solution is to be deployed by border crossing institutions within the framework of the European Union’s Entry-Exit security system.

The company explains that the application, which runs on iOS devices, supports secure data exchange and server-side configuration management, and is also intended for use by law enforcement officers in the field such as at construction sites and on moving ferries/trains, among other use cases.

Commenting on the application, regional sales executive at X Infotech, Einars Leps, notes: “We saw a growing demand for a new solution enabling ‘on the spot’ enrolment process and making it seamless. The application provides real-time feedback if the picture meets ICAO requirements, and if not, what needs to be adjusted or changed before the picture is even taken. This approach allows law enforcement officers to skip taking multiple pictures and browsing, thus saving precious time.”

The importance of image quality assessments was discussed in a three-day EAB workshop in November.

