Apple face biometrics push to reach under-display by 2024

Apple will launch an iPhone with under-display 3D face biometrics in 2024, according to the latest update from noted company product analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported by iMore. That would put Face ID on the iPhone 16.

The publication notes that another analyst, Ross Young, has also forecasted under-display face but not fingerprint biometrics for the iPhone 16.

Kuo writes in a Tweet that Apple has already solved the technical challenges involved, and the decision to hold the feature back is based on marketing.

The company recently shifted resources from its Touch ID fingerprinting division to face biometrics.

Face ID is also getting increased hardware repair support, with iPhone X added to the list of devices that can be repaired at Apple Stores and Authorized Service providers, Cult of Mac writes. The tech giant began enabling repairs to the face biometrics arrays in iPhones in March for later iPhone versions.

Technicians will now replace the Face ID hardware, rather than the whole device.

Samsung updates firmware for fingerprint performance

Samsung has rolled out a new update to the firmware that runs the fingerprint biometric unlocking function on its Samsung Galaxy, according to SammyFans.

The 4MB update is reportedly version number 6.0.0.4, and promises improvements to devices’ fingerprint biometric performance and security.

