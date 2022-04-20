CardLogix upgrades mobile biometric enrollment and verification tablet with 1:N matching

CardLogix Corporation announced the release of the BIOSID Pro, an update on the company’s biometric enrollment, verification, and validation tablet with expanded capabilities including one-to-many matching.

The company says the BIOSID Pro enrolls users, verifies them with an AFIS (Automatic Fingerprint Identification System) and ABIS (Automatic Biometric Identification System), and instantly validates individuals with fingerprints, face, and iris biometrics. It can perform identity checks via secure credentials, a cloud server, and internal storage for operation in challenging conditions, including environments with no internet connection.

The device can connect to the internet with Wi-Fi, BLE, LAN, and Global GSM, CardLogix adds. Additionally, BIOSID Pro is compatible with CardLogix’ M.O.S.T. operating system for smart cards and the CLX Enroll Biometric for desktop computers, and is durably built with an IP65 certification, according to the announcement.

Sebastien Goulet, CEO of CardLogix, says the new tablet uses biometric technology from Neurotechnology, Rank One Computing, and Princeton Identity. He adds that the BIOSID Pro has potential for applications in border crossings, hospitals, police verification; and enrollment and verification of employees, students, visitors, and more.

The BIOSID Pro is a follow-up to the BIOSID tablet, which was put to the market in 2019.

Article Topics

ABIS | AFIS | biometric matching | biometrics | CardLogix | mobile biometrics | Neurotechnology | Princeton Identity | Rank One Computing | tablet