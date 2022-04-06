GBG reveals plans to take digital ID leadership in Americas and globally with new divisions

IDology and Acuant CEOs take top positions

GBG has created new Americas and Global Product groups to bring together its recent acquisitions in the biometrics space. The combined entities give GBG the largest pure-play digital ID verification and fraud prevention technology provider in the Americas, the company claims in an announcement.

Former IDology CEO Christina Luttrell will lead the united entity made up of her former company and Acuant. The former was acquired by GBG in 2019, touching off a spree that peaked with the $736 million deal for Acuant late last year. GBG also acquired New Zealand-based selfie biometrics provider Cloudcheck earlier this year.

Former Acuant President and CEO Yossi Zekri will head a new Global Products group as executive officer to bring the combined biometric solutions and GBG’s digital identity platform to markets around the world.

The integration of Acuant and IDology creates a network that already includes 450 million digital identities, according to the announcement, which can help in the fight against synthetic identity fraud. The Global Products group, meanwhile, brings together what GBG says is a highly comprehensive identity document library, proprietary technologies and anti-tampering capabilities, in addition to biometrics and extensive data resources for transaction monitoring, KYC and sanctions checks.

“Following Acuant becoming part of the GBG family, I am delighted the teams are now integrating further to deliver benefits to our existing and future customers. Our strategy has always been based in the principle of ‘think globally, act locally,’ explains GBG Chief Executive Officer Chris Clark. “As we have acquired and built capability over the years, we have always been clear on balancing the global reach of technology and globally relevant products like documents, with strong regional execution that adapts our propositions to the needs of local markets, local regulations and local use cases. I couldn’t be more excited about the next steps in our journey.”

“North America is the world’s largest and most developed market globally for identity and fraud solutions and represents a tremendous opportunity for us to join forces in delivering deep expertise and innovation,” comments Luttrell.

GBG has also been named a ‘Representative Vendor’ in Gartner’s 2022 Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Affirmation.

Article Topics

Acuant | biometrics | digital identity | document verification | face biometrics | fraud prevention | GBG | identity verification | IDology | onboarding | stocks