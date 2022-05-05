Berbix launches peer-to-peer biometric ID verification

Two fintechs sign selfie biometrics deals

Just as a pair of new customer wins have been unveiled in the biometric remote ID verification space, U.S.-based platform Berbix has launched a new biometric tool to help people verify each other’s identities. Chipper Cash selected Onfido to support cross-border payments and lending platform Credex entered a new collaboration with iDenfy for ID verification during customer onboarding.

Berbix releases new P2P product

Called BerbixMe, the new selfie biometrics solution is designed to help build trust between individuals before meeting in real life, for dating, finding roommates, or other similar scenarios.

“With consumers flocking to online marketplaces and dating apps, instances of fraudulent ‘Tinder Swindler’-type behavior has increased, and consumers don’t have access to the same tools that businesses have to deter bad actors,” explains Berbix CEO Eric Levine.

The software works by scanning a person’s ID and matching it to their face biometrics information and performing a liveness check to confirm their identity before the meeting.

The results of the ID check can be shared with anyone, but Berbix confirmed that all users retain control over what specific information others can see (e.g. their date of birth).

“Whether you’re online dating or buying furniture in a marketplace, BerbixMe enables you to quickly and easily exchange identity information so you can feel more confident meeting in real-life,” adds Levine.

The release of the new product comes after a couple of years of relative media silence for Berbix, which announced a $9 million funding round back in August 2020.

More recently, the firm unveiled separate partnerships with Alloy and Auth0.

Onfido chosen by Chipper Cash for cross-border payments

The collaboration will see Chipper Cash accelerate the onboarding of customers wishing to send money abroad via Onfido’s biometric authentication services, which will also help the company remain KYC (know-your-customer) compliant and reduce fraud.

One of the largest mobile cross-border money transfer platforms in Africa, Chipper Cash currently supports some of the lowest cross-border rates across seven African countries and the US and UK, as well as crypto and stock investing, and prepaid Visa cards.

Onfido’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered identity verification services will now enable Chipper Cash customers to validate the authenticity of their government-issued identity document (ID) by taking a selfie photograph, which will be matched to their ID.

The biometric system also features liveness detection capabilities to make sure the person is physically present at the moment of verification.

“A simple user experience is expected when sending and receiving money in today’s digital world,” comments Onfido’s Chief Product Officer.

“Making the identity verification process as frictionless and secure as possible is a critical component of this.”

Onfido has also recently entered a new, similar collaboration with Moneytrans.

iDenfy provides biometric ID verification to lending platform

iDenfy will secure customer onboarding with selfie biometrics for Credex, an automated lending platform for point of sales financing.

The customer win will see iDenfy deploy its full-stack identity verification solutions to ensure a quick and safe lending experience for Credex’s customers.

iDenfy’s AI-powered ID verification technology works by matching the user’s selfie with their document in less than a minute and supports liveness checks to prevent fraud attempts.

“Identity verification allows businesses to onboard their customers with confidence. Thanks to technology and artificial intelligence, we can detect fraud or money laundering in real-time, avoiding grim consequences,” comments iDenfy CEO Domantas Ciulde.

“We’re delighted to work with Credex, a business that also prioritizes convenience and security.”

The partnership comes days after iDenfy announced it would protect HollaEx’s cryptocurrency platform with its document authentication and biometric verification services.

