Delta teases airport screen with face biometrics for each viewer’s personal flight info

Delta Air Lines will test a screen at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport designed to recognize the faces of passengers and tailor content for each person looking at it at the same time.

Delta says the beta version of the Parallel Reality technology was made with Misapplied Sciences and will display information – in the language of a person’s choice — about their flight and gate information for up to 100 consenting adults at once.

Delta will be using face biometrics to check in passengers and match a customer’s face to their digital ID, which will include passport and TSA PreCheck membership numbers. It is part of a broader push for convenience and expediency using biometric systems.

The Parallel Reality kiosk will stand beyond the security field. Those biometrically enrolled in the beta via the Fly Delta app will be able to scan their boarding pass and face at the kiosk.

The airline announced the Parallel Reality kiosk in 2020, and the test begins later this month.

Matt Muta, vice president of innovation at Delta, says, “With the Parallel Reality technology, we saw an opportunity to transform another aspect of the airport journey into (being) seamless, personalized and wholly unexpected.”

Though not on the same scale, Gentex made the shortlist on the 2022 Crystal Cabin Awards for an iris biometric system embedded in a jet’s seatback screen that personalizes media and shopping content to customers’ preferences.

Article Topics

airports | biometrics | digital identity | face biometrics | facial recognition | kiosk | Misapplied Sciences | passenger processing | personalization | pilot project