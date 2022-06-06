IDnow, Annature report substantial growth from wider adoption of e-signature, digital ID

IDnow has reported an increase in order intake by 95 percent driven by sales of its unified, digital identity platform.

“By combining IDnow, Ariadnext and Identity, the IDnow group has emerged as one of the strongest players in Europe as we offer business customers a range of solutions for various use cases and jurisdictions, all from a single source,” says the company’s CEO Andreas Bodczek, commenting on the acquisitions.

According to the executive, this trend is reflected in both IDnow financial performance as well as in its order book, with the firm reporting an increase in revenue of 134 percent for its selfie biometrics and electronic signature services when compared to the same quarter last year.

“Following a string of [merger and acquisition] transactions over the last 18 months, I am excited to see the company off to a flying start into its first year as a consolidated group and am looking forward to continued joint success,” adds Bodczek.

The CEO also confirmed the plans of IDnow for the second half of 2022, consisting of the expansion of its platform for digital identity proofing with additional services.

The announcement comes weeks after IDnow signed up Spanish car subscription company Bipi for its biometric identity verification.

Annature increases sales following contract with Stripe

Australian-owned digital signature solution provider Annature has accelerated its 300 percent revenue growth forecast and is now on track to exceed 500 percent this financial year.

The company offers an e-signature solution with an integrated digital signature, digital identity verification with or without biometrics, and payments platform built on blockchain technology.

Powered by Stripe and its new selfie biometrics, the Annature platform is ISO 27001-certified, and can be integrated within a number of document management solutions and cloud storage providers.

“We have ambitious international growth plans for Annature,” explains the firm’s CEO Amreeta Abbott. “Our goal is to become the most innovative Australian-owned online platform for e-signing and ID verification.”

The company sees increased regulations requiring digital identity checks for electronic signatures providing further opportunity for its services.

“Our ongoing development of our eSigning and ID verification platform is delivering on its promises, and the team is exceeding its service expectations with users,” Abbott says.

