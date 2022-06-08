Nigerian state to begin biometric identification in transport sector to improve security

All individuals running shuttle buses, tricycles (“keke”), trucks, mini-trucks, lorries and taxis in the Nigeria’s Anambra State have been given four weeks to submit their biometrics or have their automobiles impounded, according to a statement seen by Biometric Update. The exercise will also include market chairpersons.

The biometric technology is supplied by OneID, a subsidiary of payment software provider Appmart Integrated, Vanguard reports.

The State Internal Revenue Service made the announcement in a statement, saying it is in line with the efforts of Governor Charles Soludo to combat the rising spate of insecurity in the state.

“The Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AiRS) wishes to inform all stakeholders and operators on transportation in Anambra State … that there will be a biometrics enumeration and enrollment exercise … commencing from Thursday June 2, 2022. The biometrics enumeration and registration will take place at designated points to be communicated through the Union Executives, accordingly,” a portion of the statement reads.

“All the stakeholders on transportation are by this announcement mandated to comply within four weeks from June 2. Failure to comply attracts impoundment. This exercise is in line with Governor Charles Soludo’s vision to nip the recent security challenges of the state in the bud,” the statement adds.

A paid content placement in Techpoint has previously reported the transition of AiRS identity verification supplied by Appmart to face biometrics in 2019, though it is not explicitly clear if the exercise will involve face or fingerprint biometrics or both, or if the biometric data to be collected will be stored in an AiRS database.

The deployment of biometrics for public uses is on an upward trajectory in Nigeria. Anambra State itself brought in voter biometrics for state governor elections.

