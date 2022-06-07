Pindrop releases biometric voice authentication, analytics features to platform

Pindrop has unveiled its latest authentication and demographic analytics additions to its biometric platform, alongside case management and improvements to its spoofing detection and metadata analysis.

The company showcased the additions at RSA Conference 2022, a cybersecurity event. They include voice analysis on its Deep Voice Engine to gain demographic insights like a predicted age range and the spoken language of the user with API-driven requests. Pindrop says the feature will streamline the user experience with personalization to the caller’s language and further intelligence for enhanced authentication processes. It can also aid with intelligence on possible security threats from account takeover when paired with Pindrop’s other solutions, the company says.

Pindrop also showed a voice mismatch feature for contact centers on Pindrop Passport that detects deceptive callers and alerts when a voice is mismatched to enrolled users. The company says accounts with multiple enrolled users can also sound an alert if a mismatched voice attempts to authenticate.

Additional new features include case management that allows calibration to call scoring that can help with efficiency and productivity by leading to predictable alert and case creation rates. Pindrop will also make custom data tags available in the summer of 2022, which will allow Pindrop customers to attach custom tags to accounts to aid in investigations.

Improvements to the Pindrop Intelligence Network (PIN), the company’s metadata analysis for risk assessment, and enhanced spoof detection for phone numbers are also included. These features are said to help contact center agents and fraud investigators for authentication and fraud policies, fraud investigations, and case management.

“With access to deeper intelligence and enhanced investigative tools, Pindrop has strengthened its ability to protect the customer authentication process and help push further into a passwordless, voice driven world,” says Vijay Balasubramaniyan, CEO of Pindrop. “Data breaches fuel fraud, and in 2021, the volume of data breaches hit record levels. Pindrop’s platform advancements can improve account security, customer experience, feed other systems with improved intelligence and reduce the effectiveness of omni-channel fraud attacks.”

Recently, Pindrop joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program as an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partner to widen its reach to Google Cloud partners. It also presented research in the field of voice biometrics at the 2022 International Conference on Acoustics, Speech, & Signal Processing.

Article Topics

authentication | biometric matching | biometrics | cybersecurity | Pindrop Security | spoof detection | voice analysis | voice biometrics