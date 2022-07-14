2 big dates coming up fast for international biometrics community

Organizers of this fall’s International Conference of the Biometrics Special Interest Group has issued a call for papers, with submissions due July 20.

Biosig 2022 will be held September 14-16 in Darmstadt, Germany. Organizers are inviting original topical research papers from all stakeholders and technical experts. Biometric Update is a media partner of the gathering, Biosig’s 21st.

Organizers want to spotlight innovations that improve biometric recognition performance, detect liveness and protect and other critical areas.

Suggested submission types include industrial contributions illustrating lessons learned from practical usage, case studies and recent prototype results.

Topics of interest for the conference include standards, interoperability, fake resistance, liveness detection, on-card comparison, aging of reference data, de-identification, socio-technical challenges and biometric performance measurement.

FIDO Developer Challenge comes to India

Then there is the FIDO challenge, which this year focuses entirely on Indian developers and students living in India. The challenge has evolved out of a Korean hackathon, and last year’s edition invited global entrants.

Applications, due by August 12, are open to pre-seed-funded firms, developers and students. It is going to be a busy fall for authentication developers, with the international conference of the biometrics special interest group in September.

The FIDO Alliance created the challenges to spur projects using FIDO authentication protocols in ways that tackle technical or social problems.

Authentication innovators in India are invited from a wide swath of industries, technologies and categories. Among them are AI, fintech, ecommerce, public service, gambling, education and the metaverse.

All are required to use either public web frameworks or software developer kits from alliance members and sponsors, including Visa, Trustkey, Samsung, Octatco and Infineon.

The alliance picked India because of its market size. Leaders of the group hope to increase awareness, support and adoption of FIDO authentication.

Last year, an Indian entrant competed against developers from nations as divergent as the United States, Vietnam and France. It demonstrated proctoring software, which did not place in the top three

U.S. competitor Trillbit, a Boston firm with researchers in India, took third place in the challenge.

The 2022 top three entrants will be announced November 28.

