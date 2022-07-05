HID Global concludes research deal to improve security of digital ID and physical documents

HID Global has taken another step toward the development of innovative digital identity and physical credentials it produces so as to improve document security and reduce incidents of counterfeiting.

The company has concluded a deal with France-based Hubert Curien Laboratory for the establishment of a research facility dubbed the ‘Lasers, Materials, and Colors for Citizen Identity Documents Laboratory’ (LAMCID), according to an announcement.

The newly established laboratory will host experts from both HID Global and Hubert Curien and will focus on the creation of projects to combat citizen ID document forging.

According to HID Global, this will include exploring new ways of improving image quality, as well as integrating digital materials, processes, and treatments at an industrial scale.

Projects focusing on new materials will see, among other things, the combination of chemical compositions and singular nanostructures to be implemented via thin-film shape and integrated into plastic maps.

HID Global also says it intends to optimize laser processes to ensure quality reproducibility, develop algorithms that can digitally reproduce images on different types of materials using lasers and inkless inscription, and create characterization and treatment tools that can recognize digital properties on developed materials.

“In an increasingly digital world, securing the link between physical documents like passports and identification cards and their digital counterparts is paramount to reducing fraud amongst an increasing trend of counterfeiting,” comments Natascha Trivisas, HID Global’s director of marketing communications.

Both parties believe the initiative will not only create the necessary technology to provide greater security for digital IDs and physical documents, but it will also be an opportunity to create employment space for new talent coming out of the partner university.

The Hubert Curien Laboratory is a joint research unit of Jean Monnet University, the National Research Centre, and the Institut d’Optique Graduate School.

HIG Global in April partnered with Paravision to build enterprise-grade solutions under the former’s brand for biometric access control to a wide spectrum of applications.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | fraud prevention | HID Global | identity document | research and development | secure documents