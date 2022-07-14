Intellicheck blocks account takeovers for global tech giant with digital identity verification

A major global tech provider has chosen Intellicheck to provide digital identity verification to protect its customers from account takeover attacks.

Intellicheck’s digital identification verification solution was integrated into the new client’s software. This integration resulted in nearly 1 percent of the identification documents presented in its first three months of use being discovered as invalid.

The new identity verification client appears to be Yahoo.

“It is great to be up and running and stopping fraud for this new use case client,” comments Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis. “There is a wealth of information that resides in email accounts that has the potential to cause extensive financial damage to a customer if a bad actor gains access. Intellicheck’s proven identity verification technology delivers incomparable accuracy assuring the individual is who they say they are while providing legitimate customers with a frictionless, rapid response to account password reset requests.”

The new client is identified as a global media and tech giant, which reaches close to a billion people with its services in finance, commerce, gaming and news. The client provides a full-stack platform to partners to help them grow through advertising, search and media engagement.

This description very closes matches one on Yahoo’s website: “Yahoo is a global media and tech company connecting people to their passions. We reach almost a billion people worldwide, bringing them closer to what they love – from finance and commerce to gaming and news – with trusted products, content and tech that fuel their day. For partners, we provide a full-stack platform to grow businesses and drive more meaningful connections across advertising, search and media.”

Intellicheck provides both physical and digital identity verification solutions, and also counts five of the top 12 banks and credit card issuers among its customers.

The company also appointed a new CFO just months ago to enhance its growth and profitability.

