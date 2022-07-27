Touchless access control, future tech support prioritized upgrades in HID Global survey

Touchless solutions are being considered for access control upgrades, including those with biometrics, by about a third of enterprises, according to new survey results released by HID Global. Three in ten are already using biometrics.

The ‘2022 State of Access Control Report,’ produced by IFSEC Global and HID, shows that 42 percent of businesses plan to upgrade to ‘mobile-ready’ systems, while 32 percent plan to go touchless.

ID badges remain the most common access control credential, used by 60 percent of the 1,000 global respondents surveyed for the report. They tend to use low-frequency proximity signals, QR codes or magnetic stripes. Secure print management is used by 34 percent, and mobile digital identities are currently in place for 32 percent.

Logical access control and time and attendance applications are only used by 55 percent and half of businesses, respectively.

Survey respondents were asked about trends shaping mobile-ready solutions, and biometrics were selected by 35 percent in 2022, down one percent from 2020.

Businesses want to have flexibility to add new technologies in the future, however, with 49 percent choosing support for future technologies among their top three desired features in an access control solution. Integration with existing security platforms was selected by a third.

HID partnered with Paravision earlier this year to bring facial recognition and biometric liveness detection to its suite of access control solutions for businesses.

